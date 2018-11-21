News
Stores Try To Crack Down On Gift Card Scams
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 11:14 AM CST
Updated:
Gift cards are the most popular items on consumers' wish lists for the 12th straight year. They're also a growing focus for scam artists.
Walmart, Target and Best Buy are cracking down on fraud, with limits like the number of gift cards that can be bought and how much money can be put on each card.
About 26 percent of victims reporting scams this year were tricked into paying with gift cards. Losses totaled $53 million.
The FTC says anyone who calls and "demands payment by gift card is always, always, always a scammer."