Mama Java Coffee, an online coffee retailer, is joining with seven other online businesses that cater to mothers to offer a joint discount. A shopper spending $40 at any of the companies on Small Business Saturday will get $10 off purchases at the other seven. Kim Roman, owner of Mama Java Coffee, says the group, which will market the event on Instagram and other social media, came up with the idea just a few weeks ago. "We were chatting about ways to be unique and help promote each other," she said.