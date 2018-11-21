Weather
Temps Trending Upward, Looks Warm For Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY - The pattern remains great for travelers into Thanksgiving. A rain system will move across the state early Friday morning.
9 DAY: Temps will be trending upward thru Saturday ahead of a big cold front Sunday. Colder temps to start next week before warming back up. Precip chances will be slim to none next week.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/qRusVOktqs— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 21, 2018
The weather will turn much colder Sunday as a storm system moves through.
The majority of moisture will stay north into Kansas and areas northeast of there. Should be a winter storm late Sunday into Monday.
Another storm could bring winter weather by the 1st of December for the state.