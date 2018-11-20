Non-Profit Helps Mom Of Newborn, 4-Year-Old After OKC Apt. Burglarized
OKLAHOMA CITY - The local non-profit “Operation Christmas Train Set” has stepped up to help a single mother of a 4-year-old, and a newborn.
Jasmine Banks works in food service at Will Rogers World Airport. She gave birth to a newborn daughter about two months ago.
A few weeks ago, Banks was hospitalized with elevated blood pressure. When she returned home to her apartment, it had been burglarized.
Whoever did it was so ruthless, they even stole newborn baby photos, and baby formula, and milk and cereal for Bank’s 4-year-old son.
Tuesday, November 20, Operation Christmas Train Set Director Dustin Fisher opened the back hatch of a Lincoln Navigator, and pulled out a slew of presents for Banks and her young children.
“She is a single mom. She’s working hard. She’s got a brand new baby. And we felt it was the right thing to do,” said Fisher.
Banks told News 9 she is very grateful, and she underestimated the kindness of others.
Banks also said an Oklahoma City police detective told her they have identified a suspect in her case.
Fisher says he relied on donations from Mustang Heights Baptist Church, and Freddy’s Steakburgers and Frozen Custard to help Banks.