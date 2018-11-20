FBI, OKC Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In SW OKC Bank Robbery
OKLAHOMA CITY - The FBI and the Oklahoma City Police Department are working to find a man wanted in connection to robbing a bank.
According to press release, the robbery occurred at the MidFirst Bank located at Southwest 74th and Western Avenue. A male suspect approached the counter and demanded money from a bank employee using a note, according to officials.
The suspect left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported in the robbery.
According to the FBI, the suspect is described as a male in his late 20's to early 30's. He was wearing a black beanie, and black puffy jacket with a white sweatshirt underneath.
If you have any information concerning this crime, call the FBI at 405-290-770. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.