New Restaurant Coming To Tulsa Says It Donates Part Of Each Purchase To Charity
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa will welcome a new taco restaurant next year.
Arkansas-based “Tacos 4 Life” says it wants to end world hunger.
To work toward that goal, the restaurant says it donates 22 cents of every meal to the nonprofit group called “Feed My Starving Children.” They say that money is used to send specially-developed rice packs to children in more than 60 countries.
The company says this will be their first restaurant in Oklahoma. It will be located near 106th Street and South Memorial.