News
Man Accused Of Stealing Pickup From Meeker Store Arrested
OKLAHOMA CITY - The man accused of stealing a pickup from a Meeker convenience store was arrested Tuesday.
Midwest City police arrested Daulton Matthews, 19, was arrested on a complaint of obstructing an officer.
Police said he confessed to crimes committed in Lincoln County.
He was then arrested on complaints of concealing stolen property, eluding police, larceny of an automobile, leaving the scene of an accident involving unattended vehicle and larceny of an aircraft, automobile or other motor vehicle.
Matthews was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.