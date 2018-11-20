Moore PD Looking For Victims After Hidden Camera Found In Starbucks Restroom
MOORE, Oklahoma - The Moore Police Department says its investigating after a camera was found hidden in the restroom of a Starbucks near Southwest 19th Street and Telephone Road. A customer discovered the camera last week.
“The person that found it and luckily just happened to look right at it,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, Moore Police Department. “And it looked kind of odd.”
Employees turned the camera over to Moore Police.
Officials said the camera was placed under a unisex restroom sink on September 1 and remained hidden for more than two months.
“This was a motion activated camera,” said Lewis. “So, anyone who went in there and activated the camera by moving was videoed.”
There could be a large number of victims including men, women and children. Through forensic reviews, investigators have identified the suspect, but he has not been arrested.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Lewis. “That’s one reason why we put this out. We need to identify victims to determine how many charges, what charges will be filed.”
Starbucks management would not go on-camera but offered the following statement:
"Our partners take pride in creating a safe and welcoming environment for everyone who comes into our stores. As a part of regular store operations, we monitor seating areas and restrooms on a regular basis to identify potential safety or security concerns. We are so grateful to the customers and partners who took action and alerted local authorities."
Police said these types of lewd crimes are reminders for the public to stay alert.
“These days, that’s something you kind of have to do,” said Lewis. “Be vigilant around you. Especially, in a public restroom it’s becoming more common.”
If you think you might be a victim, call Moore Police at 405- 793-4459 or email your full name, contact telephone number and a copy of your driver license or picture identification to mpd-detectives@cityofmoore.com.