I-40 WB At Radio Road Now Open After Overnight Semi Accident
Tuesday, November 20th 2018, 3:25 AM CST
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Troopers responded at the scene of an injury collision involving an overturned semi in Canadian County, Tuesday morning.
CANADIAN COUNTY - Injury collision involving an overturned semi blocking both westbound lanes on I-40 at Radio Road//LB— Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) November 20, 2018
According to officials, the semi blocked both westbound lanes on I-40 at Radio Road//LB.
Update: Traffic is being diverted to Radio Rd from I-40... Lanes will be closed for an extended period of time...SVB https://t.co/zBkU3yF4VE— Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) November 20, 2018
The roadway was re-opened after a few hours.
Canadian County: I40 westbound at Radio Road has been opened.....DJP https://t.co/c4SDlmAbzr— Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) November 20, 2018