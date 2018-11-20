News - Breaking News
I-40 Closed At Radio Road In Canadian Co. Due To Overturned Semi
Tuesday, November 20th 2018, 3:25 AM CST
CANADIAN COUNTY, Oklahoma - Troopers are at the scene of an injury collision involving an overturned semi in Canadian County.
According to officials, the semi is blocking both westbound lanes on I-40 at Radio Road//LB.
The closure is expected to last throughout the morning. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and plan extra travel time.
