OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested two people accused of stealing a car on the southwest side.

Police said a man and juvenile female took the vehicle from a 7-Eleven near I-240 and Western Avenue. 

At some point during a chase the driver crashed out and took off. He ran and hid at the Meadow Park Apartments located nearby.

The male suspect was located after a search with K9 officers.

Both were taken into custody. 