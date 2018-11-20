Crime
Police Arrest 2 Car Theft Suspects In SW OKC
Tuesday, November 20th 2018, 3:21 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested two people accused of stealing a car on the southwest side.
Police said a man and juvenile female took the vehicle from a 7-Eleven near I-240 and Western Avenue.
At some point during a chase the driver crashed out and took off. He ran and hid at the Meadow Park Apartments located nearby.
The male suspect was located after a search with K9 officers.
Both were taken into custody.