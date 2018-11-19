OKC Teacher Tackles Dangerous Dog Attacking Elementary Students
OKLAHOMA CITY - An elementary school special education teacher tackled a dangerous dog, that had attacked several students on the school playground.
The incident happened around 12:40 p.m. Monday, at Fillmore Elementary in Oklahoma City. The District says 28 kids were playing, when a large pit bull mix began attacking and biting students.
Special Education Teacher Lee Hughes tackled the dog as it tried to make its way into the school.
“I’m used to doing what needs to be done. And it worked out real well,” Hughes said during a news conference later in the day.
The dog is being held at the OKC Animal Welfare. They told News 9 if the owner of the dog isn’t located within three days, the dog will be euthanized.
OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel says he’s proud of the entire staff’s quick response.
“Had we hesitated, had our folks done something different than what they did, we might be talking about a different result here,” he said.