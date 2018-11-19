911 Call Released From Beggs Triple Shooting
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - News On 6 has obtained a copy of the 911 call made by a witness during the shooting in rural Okmulgee County on November 1st.
The call was nearly 30 minutes long and very graphic, so we are only sharing parts of it.
“I’m at my friend’s house,” the caller said. “I was asleep and I woke up to my friend’s mom in the room with a gun. She shot my friend.”
The boy who called 911 was spending the night with the Tolivers when, Okmulgee County deputies say, Amy Hall shot Kayson and Kloee Toliver while they were asleep in their beds. Kayson died at the scene. Kloee passed away on November 6th. Deputies say another daughter was also shot but survived.
“Two people have been shot?” the 911 dispatchers asked. “Yes ma’am,” the boy responded. “Her son and one of her daughters, and she’s left. I don’t know where she went. She left, so we are home alone now.”
The caller identified Amy Hall and said he didn’t know where she went.
The dispatcher reassured him that deputies and an ambulance were on the way. About 24 minutes into the call, you can hear sirens in the background.
“I think they are pulling in,” the caller said. “Yes, they are here … there’s one here. Here comes another ….”
Hall remains in the Okmulgee County Jail, accused of murdering two of her children.