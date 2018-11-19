News
Man Dead After Being Hit By Train In Norman
Monday, November 19th 2018, 5:18 PM CST
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A man died after he was hit by a train on Saturday in Norman, police said.
Kurt Seifert, 48, of Norman, died as a result of his injuries at Norman Regional Hospital.
About 9:35 p.m., police were called to the railroad crossing at Duffy Street. A man had been hit by a northbound train on the tracks.
Initial reports indicated a group of people including Seifert crossed the tracks when the crossing signals and train warning devices were activated.
Seifert was the only person in the group to be injured or hit by the train, police said.
Norman police said it is illegal and unsafe to walk along the tracks or adjacent property or to cross at locations other than at marked crossings.