But the White House also instituted new rules for journalists at press conferences, claiming it has the right to suspend or revoke a journalist's credentials if they fail to follow any of the rules. Those three rules include: a journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then yield the floor; a follow-up question will be permitted at the discretion of the president or the White House and then the journalist must yield the floor; and "yielding the floor" includes if necessary physically surrendering the microphone, according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.