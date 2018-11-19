Oklahoma Faith Leaders Travel To Mexican Border
A group of Oklahomans were at the U.S.- Mexico border to meet with asylum seekers in a migrant caravan. They were among faith leaders from 40 different states looking to help.
They observed conditions on both sides of the border last week.
A caravan of migrants fleeing the violence and instability in Central America began arriving at the border this past weekend. The migrants were the focus of racially charged attacks from President Donald Trump, who characterized the asylum seekers as an invasion before the midterm election.
Among the faith leaders was Oklahoma City Reverend Lari Walke. She spoke to News 9 from El Paso.
“The stories are really painful and very scary. These are folks that have nothing but the clothes on their back, and like maybe a backpack. Their arms are full of children, so no they’re not invaders,” said Walke.
Walke is the wife of Democratic State Representative Colin Walke.