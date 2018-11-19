Judge Marcelo Kopcow ruled Thursday that Christopher Watts' parents are considered victims of the crime because they are the girls' grandparents. Victims are allowed to give a statement or provide written comments during sentencing hearings in Colorado. Christopher Watts' mother cried as she spoke, saying that she is "united in grief" with Shanann Watts' family over the killings. She turned to Christopher Watts and told him that she loved him, sobbing.