5 Taken By Paramedics After Dog Attack At SW OKC Elementary School
OKLAHOMA CITY - A dog attack was reported at a southwest Oklahoma City elementary school, firefighters said.
The incident happened at Fillmore Elementary in the 5200 block of S Blackwelder Avenue.
Approximately 29 students were on the playground at the time of the incident, fire officials said.
A dog reportedly got loose and started going after the students, fire officials said.
Five children were taken to local hospitals by paramedics, EMSA reported.
Seven other children were taken by their parents to local hospitals.
Three teachers were with the students at the time, and one teacher reportedly tackled the dog to get it away from the children, fire officials said.
