Cards Against Humanity Buys Land On US-Mexico Border To Block Trump From Building Wall
The Cards Against Humanity company said it bought land on the U.S.-Mexico border in order to block President Donald Trump from building a border wall.
The Chicago-based company, known for its adult card game, said on its website that as part of a holiday promotion, customers could contribute $15 to a project called Cards Against Humanity Saves America. In return, customers who contributed would get six days of gifts and surprises to "save America." For the first day's surprise, the company bought land on the border.
"Last month, 150,000 people paid us $15 to save America with six days of incredible stunts and surprises," the company said on its website. "For Day One, we used some of the money to purchase a plot of vacant land on the US/Mexico border and retain a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for Trump to build his preposterous wall."
It is unclear exactly where on the border the land that the company bought is located or how large the plot of land is.
On a website FAQ, the company said, "Unfortunately, the United States government is more powerful than a comedy card game. However, we’ll do everything we can to protest the wall and slow down the process of eminent domain. If Trump tries to build a wall on our land, we’ll be a big pain in the a**."