Owner Says Dog's Jaw Broken At PetSmart In Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow woman says workers at PetSmart broke her dog's jaw during a grooming session. But PetSmart lays blame on an underlying disease.
Tania Lara said she's taken her poodle to the PetSmart groomer several times before with no issues. But she said this time when she went to pick her dog up, her jaw was broken.
Lara said her 9-year-old poodle Susie was perfectly fine when she dropped her off at a Broken Arrow PetSmart Saturday morning.
"She went in at 8:30. An hour later, the groomer called me and told me something was wrong with her," Lara said.
When Tania got there, she said her dog was in bad shape. Susie's mouth couldn't close, and it was bleeding.
"She looked like she was in a lot of pain,” said Lara.
Lara said a vet tech at PetSmart had looked her over and told her Susie had broken a tooth, but Lara rushed her to her own vet anyway.
"Had to sedate her to check on it and take x-rays, and they told me they broke her jaw," said Lara.
Lara said she went back to PetSmart to tell the manager Susie needed surgery.
"She was very rude, told us that she has a dental problem, and they did not break her jaw. They kicked us out and they banned us from the store," Lara said.
PetSmart said in a statement, "We do know that while Susie was being groomed, our associates noticed blood in her mouth. They immediately stopped the groom and rushed her to the in-store veterinarian."
It continues, saying, "this vet indicated Susie had extreme periodontal disease. We also know that jaw fractures can occur in small breed dogs" that have that disease. The statement said it has requested Susie's veterinary records to further assess the situation.
“Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of pets while in our care. Without access to the vet records, it’s impossible for us to know what exactly contributed to Susie’s condition. We have requested these from Susie’s pet parent and are hopeful she shares that information with us. We do know that while Susie was being groomed, our associates noticed blood in her mouth. They immediately stopped the groom and rushed her to the in-store veterinarian. This vet indicated Susie had extreme periodontal disease and needed to go to a vet that could sedate her in order to assess the situation thoroughly. We also know that jaw fractures can occur in small breed dogs that have severe periodontal disease due to weakening and infection of the bone itself. We have been in contact with Susie’s pet parent and will continue offering our support while Susie recovers.”
Lara said Susie did have dental issues but believes it is not bad enough to break her jaw.
"I want them to take responsibility for what happened, and this cannot happen anymore. Pets, they're family too," said Lara.
PetSmart said they've been in contact with Lara and will continue offering support while Susie recovers.