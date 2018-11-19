Crime
1 In Custody After Domestic-Related Shooting In NW OKC
Monday, November 19th 2018, 8:14 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.
Police were called to the scene near west Britton Road and northwest 90th Street, Monday morning. Officers said the shooting was domestic-related.
One male victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
One woman was taken into custody.
