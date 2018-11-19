Cold Start Monday, Highs Near 50s By Mid-Afternoon
OKLAHOMA CITY - Cold conditions to start out your morning but will warm back up by Monday afternoon.
The day will be mostly sunny and clear today with highs near the 50's around 3 p.m.
The pattern will warm back up this week and should see some 60s by Thanksgiving.
9 DAY: Good travel weather headed into Thanksgiving. The pattern becomes more active into next weekend. A bigger and colder storm will move in on Sunday. Some winter weather looking possible especially north.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/h2zLe4qVrc— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 19, 2018
The pattern will becomes more active later in the week and that means more rain chances and wind. Black Friday will be cool in the morning and warmer during the afternoon.
A strong cold front and upper level storm will bring bigger chances next Sunday.
Some winter weather chances could develop for the central to northern parts of the state by late Sunday or Monday.