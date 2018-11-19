OKLAHOMA CITY - Cold conditions to start out your morning but will warm back up by Monday afternoon. 

The day will be mostly sunny and clear today with highs near the 50's around 3 p.m.

The pattern will warm back up this week and should see some 60s by Thanksgiving.

The pattern will becomes more active later in the week and that means more rain chances and wind. Black Friday will be cool in the morning and warmer during the afternoon. 

A strong cold front and upper level storm will bring bigger chances next Sunday. 

Some winter weather chances could develop for the central to northern parts of the state by late Sunday or Monday. 