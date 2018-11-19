OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to an early morning duplex fire in southwest Oklahoma City. 

Officials reported visible flames upon arrival at the two-story wood framed residence located near southwest 25th Street and south Douglas Avenue. 

Crews said three people were inside a duplex during the time of the fire. Two people told firefighters they had to jump from the building. Three people were treated on scene. 

Crews said the residence had no working smoke detectors. The smoke awoke the people in the home. 

No word on injuries. 

