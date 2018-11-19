Crews Respond To Duplex Fire In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to an early morning duplex fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials reported visible flames upon arrival at the two-story wood framed residence located near southwest 25th Street and south Douglas Avenue.
BREAKING: Crews working on what looks like a garage fire. We saw some people being helped into ambulance by fire crews. Waiting to talk to officials on scene. @NEWS9 @GrantHermesKWTV @LacieLowry @robinmarsh9 pic.twitter.com/VgZlLNWncu— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) November 19, 2018
Crews said three people were inside a duplex during the time of the fire. Two people told firefighters they had to jump from the building. Three people were treated on scene.
UPDATE: 3 people inside a duplex in that back garage like building.— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) November 19, 2018
2 had to jump - all 3 are being checked out by EMSA on scene.
More details coming up on @NEWS9 This Morning @ 5. @LacieLowry @robinmarsh9 @GrantHermesKWTV pic.twitter.com/P7ZKHDmpXp
Crews said the residence had no working smoke detectors. The smoke awoke the people in the home.
No word on injuries.
