3 Occupants Escape Duplex Fire In SW OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Crews responded to an early morning duplex fire in southwest Oklahoma City.
Officials reported heavy smoke and visible flames upon arrival at the two-story structure located near southwest 25th Street and south Douglas Avenue.
BREAKING: Crews working on what looks like a garage fire. We saw some people being helped into ambulance by fire crews. Waiting to talk to officials on scene. @NEWS9 @GrantHermesKWTV @LacieLowry @robinmarsh9 pic.twitter.com/VgZlLNWncu— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) November 19, 2018
Crews said neighbors reported the home vacant, but firefighters learned there were 3 occupants who self-evacuated prior to their arrival.
Two people told firefighters they had to jump from the building. Both were transported to the hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation and minor leg injuries.
UPDATE: 3 people inside a duplex in that back garage like building.— Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) November 19, 2018
2 had to jump - all 3 are being checked out by EMSA on scene.
More details coming up on @NEWS9 This Morning @ 5. @LacieLowry @robinmarsh9 @GrantHermesKWTV pic.twitter.com/P7ZKHDmpXp
The fire was located on the second story and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.
Crews said the residence had no working smoke detectors. The smoke awoke the people in the home.
Firefighters said there was no electrical or gas service to this structure, but power was being supplied via extension cord from a nearby property.
Damage to the home was estimated at $20,000.
