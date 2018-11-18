PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - A Ponca City man said he made a disturbing discovery in his home Sunday. 

According to officials, the homeowner discovered a dead body. 

The medical examiner has identified the victim as 39-year-old Jesse Len Trimble the third. 

Authorities said he was shot in the head. 

There is currently no word on if police are looking for a suspect. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 