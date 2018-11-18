Crime
Ponca City Police Investigate After Homeowner Finds Dead Body
PONCA CITY, Oklahoma - A Ponca City man said he made a disturbing discovery in his home Sunday.
According to officials, the homeowner discovered a dead body.
The medical examiner has identified the victim as 39-year-old Jesse Len Trimble the third.
Authorities said he was shot in the head.
There is currently no word on if police are looking for a suspect.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.