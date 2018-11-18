2 Vacant Structure Fires In 1 Cold OKC Day
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City crews battled two vacant structure fires Sunday.
The first vacant home caught fire just after 7 a.m. on Northeast 21st Street.
“This was a vacant structure, no one living here, no power to this structure, so we're still a little bit unsure as to why it started,” Chief Lance Burnett said at the scene.
The flames were knocked out, but just hours later, another vacant structure caught fire in the northeast part of the city.
“Vacant structures do make it a little more difficult. We have possible transients that come in and try to warm themselves in this cold weather,” Major Peter Sutterfield said.
No one was hurt in either fire today, but the fire department is coming up with a plan.
Department officials say they've formed a team of two experts to go around the city marking vacant homes.
The city of Oklahoma City is also working with local homeless shelters to expand hours as temperatures drop.
Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Fire Department says landlords can do their part too, by locking and boarding up old structures.