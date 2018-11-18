Oklahoma Marks 50th State For NYC Anthem Singing Marathon Runner
TULSA - Thousands of runners warmed up their muscles to take on the full Williams Route 66 Marathon Sunday, but one runner was also warming up his voice.
People in every state across the country have now heard Jim Diego's voice, as they pause and listen to the Star Spangled Banner before marathons from coast to coast.
More than 12,000 people raced this weekend, from all over the world. It's possible some runners have seen or heard Diego before.
"I've done 20 countries outside of the U.S. already, so far," said Diego.
When Diego was asked if other countries know he can sing, he replied, " No, but i'm sure it might happen eventually, sometime."
After five years of singing and running, he's checking Oklahoma off of his list.
"Makes me proud to be an American," he said.
Diego is already looking forward to his next challenge.
"I would love to sing at a baseball game. Like a professional baseball game. Because I know that's where the national anthem is held in great reverence, for sure," he said.