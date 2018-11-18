Crime
Police Release Suspect Name In Broken Arrow Officer-Involved Shooting
Sunday, November 18th 2018, 3:43 PM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow Police have released the name of the suspect involved in Saturdays officer-involved shooting in Broken Arrow.
According to police, the suspects is 42-year-old Randall Fredrick Wieland.
Wielan is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.
Officials say Wielan will be arrested on one complaint of assault with a deadly weapon and domestic assault.