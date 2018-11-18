OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Firefighters are on the scene of a defensive house fire in NE OKC Sunday morning.  

Upon arrival crews were met with heavy flames and smoke at the home located in the 2300 block of NE 21st St.

Firefighters conducted a search of the home and discovered it was vacant.

The heavy flames at one point forced the firefighters to evacuate.

According to reports, the roof of the structure has collapsed.

Accumulating ice due to colder temperatures is making it harder for crews to extinguish the flames. 

No injuries have been reported.

