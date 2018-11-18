Crews Battle Defensive House Fire In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Firefighters are on the scene of a defensive house fire in NE OKC Sunday morning.
Upon arrival crews were met with heavy flames and smoke at the home located in the 2300 block of NE 21st St.
Firefighters conducted a search of the home and discovered it was vacant.
The heavy flames at one point forced the firefighters to evacuate.
According to reports, the roof of the structure has collapsed.
HOUSE FIRE - 2300 block NE. 21st. - Vacant, single-story home. Heavy fire conditions upon arrival. Firefighters conducted primary search before being forced out by heavy fire involvement; nobody found inside. Structure has partially collapsed. No injuries. -BF 7:50 a.m. pic.twitter.com/UbXj9KzujP— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 18, 2018
Accumulating ice due to colder temperatures is making it harder for crews to extinguish the flames.
Dispatch time was 7:07 a.m. Firefighters still working on this one. It’s a battle versus fire and ice for these crews on this cold morning. This vacant home had no utilities. pic.twitter.com/TraLchQbQH— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 18, 2018
No injuries have been reported.
