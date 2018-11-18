ODOT Crews Treating Bridges Due To Light Freezing Drizzle
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating bridges in several Oklahoma counties due to light freezing drizzle Sunday.
Crews are treating the bridges in Alfalfa, Dewey, and Blaine counties with salt and sand as ice develops on bridges and overpasses.
The slick roads caused multiple accidents in Yukon early Sunday morning. According to ODOT crews are monitoring conditions in Central Oklahoma.
7:04 AM - @NEWS9 stormtracker Bobby Payne on the scene of three accidents at I-40 & Garth Brooks in Yukon. The first pickup slid and rolled down the embankment (injury accident), a sheriff's vehicle slid down, and one pickup spun. Roads are SLICK in Canadian county! #okwx pic.twitter.com/3U2aUpNnYK— Matt Mahler (@themahler) November 18, 2018
ODOT says crews will continue to monitor areas in the panhandle and Northwest Oklahoma as temperatures remain below freezing.
Motorists are urged to be aware of changing road conditions.
REMEMBER during snowy and/or icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
For the latest updates download the News 9 weather app.