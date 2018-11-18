Light freezing drizzle has caused slick roads to develop in North Central, Central, and Western Oklahoma.

Early Sunday morning three accidents took place at I-40 and Garth Brooks in Yukon, due to a glaze of ice covering the bridge.

Authorities confirm that a Canadian County deputy was involved. According to the report, the deputy hit an icy patch, lost control, and over corrected sending her off the roadway.

News 9 Storm Tracker Bobby Payne was on the scene.  

A travel advisory remains in effect for several Oklahoma counties until 9 a.m.