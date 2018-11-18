A travel advisory is in effect for several Oklahoma Counties Sunday morning.

The advisory is in effect for Oklahoma, Grady, Lincoln, and Payne county until 9 a.m.

Low temperatures, some well below freezing, will cause the light freezing drizzle to create a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Motorists should be cautious of slick roads and allow for extra travel time.

