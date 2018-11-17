Cashion Elementary Gets Bulletproof Storm Shelter
CASHION, Oklahoma - A new bulletproof storm shelter was installed in Cashion Elementary School Saturday.
The structure was built on-site inside the special education classroom.
A new safe space was approved by the school board to add an option for students with physical handicaps.
In the past, the school had used the basement as a storm shelter, which requires several steps to enter.
The new shelter requires no stairs and has an extra layer of steel to deflect bullets.
“I would call it just very conscious and very aware that that possibility is always there, and we want to make sure we keep our kids as safe and secure as possible,” Cashion Elementary Principal Julie Moore said.
The shelter was built by School Safe, which is part of the company Tornado Place. Director of Operations Roger Peck says it’s the first bulletproof storm shelter in Oklahoma.
Typically for threats such a mother nature, School Safe has extended its shelters to include the option to protect from active shooters or intruders.
“Being in Oklahoma, we know the threat of tornadoes is a possibility. Unfortunately, recently we had to consider the threat of intruders,” Peck said.
Moore says she hopes her students never face any sort of emergency, but just in case the district recently had Homeland Security pay a visit to suggest additional safety measures.
“It's priority number one. I come to work every day thinking about student security safety,” Moore said.