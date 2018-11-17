Broken Arrow Police Officer Involved In Shooting
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department says an officer was involved in a shooting on 81st Street between Aspen and Elm.
The Department says officers were called to the home for two men fighting over a gun. When officers arrived, they say the suspect came outside yelling at officers to shoot him and throwing kitchen knives at them.
"Suspect was then engaged with pepper ball rounds. They proved to be ineffective because the suspect continued the threat. Finally, after disobeying several commands, the suspect advanced towards officers telling them that they would have to use deadly force," said BAPD Officer James Koch. “He refuses to stop, he refused to put down the knife, and refused to get on the ground and the officer fired one round, striking the suspect in the abdomen.”
A witness recorded video showing the moments before and after the shot rang out.
“We came out and a guy is coming down the street that I know with blood coming down his face, and another guy with an AR-15 running around the houses next to it,” a neighbor recalled.
Officers say the man wasn’t in a range close enough to use a taser.
They say the suspect was taken to the hospital. His name has not yet been released and his condition is unknown.