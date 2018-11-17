OSBI Investigate Overnight Officer-Involved Shooting In Payne County
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations is investigating an overnight officer involved shooting, Saturday.
According to officials, Cushing Police Department received a call about shots fired during a domestic disturbance, just after midnight in Payne County.
Payne County Sheriff's Department were assisting in the search for the suspect. A deputy was able to locate the suspects vehicle and made a traffic stop.
The suspect, 42-year-old James Clyde Jenkins, failed to stop, initiating a pursuit. Jenkins stopped his vehicle near 9th Street and South Schlegel Road, pointed a firearm at the deputy and shot multiple times, according to officials.
The deputy returned fire, and struck Jenkins multiple times. Jenkins was transported to a Tulsa hospital. There is currently no report on his condition.
The deputy was not injured.
OSBI is investigating the crime scene, and conducting interviews.
The name of the deputy involved will not be released, unless they are charged with a crime.