Good Samaritan Saves Strangers From Massive NW OKC Apartment Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearly 50 firefighters descended on a metro apartment blaze that destroyed at least a dozen units Friday afternoon.
The three-alarm fire ignited at the Quail Run apartments just off of Memorial Road in Northwest Oklahoma City.
“We saw flames and we were like look at that, you know, we didn’t think it was our place,” said resident Michaella Misko.
“Just ran outside looked up and I saw flames and smoke,” said resident Brandon Smith.
Smith was one of several residents who didn't realize the building was on fire until Jason Cain came knocking.
“I was in a gas station and I smelled smoke and I looked over and I see the fire and that’s when I ran over here and started pounding on doors and telling everybody to get out,” said good Samaritan Cain.
Cain said he knew the fire had to be bad and that lives were in danger.
“It was like smoking a pack of cigarettes at a time. I felt smoke fill my lungs and said what's on fire,” said Cain.
“I’m lucky that I’m alive, I’m lucky he did get me out, I’m lucky he told me there was a fire, if he didn’t say anything to me I’d probably still be in there," said resident Smith.
Misko said she and her boyfriend were returning home when they saw the smoke and then the fire. She says while their apartment may be destroyed, they're grateful her cat Oreo made it out.
“This is all that you need is your family and your friends and this is what matters,” said Misko.
And while firefighters are still working to determine what started the blaze, they say they’ve been called to fires here before.
“These units do have fireplaces we had fires in these apartments before and we've had several in this actual building can years past but don't know if that has anything to do with the cause this time,” said Oklahoma City firefighter Jim Williams.