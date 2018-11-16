House Fire Leaves Enid Family Without Home For Holidays
ENID, Oklahoma - Tuesday night, Johnette Dodson, a single mother of two boys, lost almost everything the family owned in a large house fire.
Family said that Dodson woke-up and smelled smoke coming from somewhere inside the home.
She rushed to grab her 3-year-old son and young niece to get them out of harm’s way.
“By the time she woke-up there was already smoke in the house, it was already filling the rooms and making it difficult to see and even breath,” said Dodson’s cousin Ashleigh Adams. “She was able to grab her purse. That was the only thing she could see and was back outside with nothing else left.”
Firefighters say the official cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
While the family waits for their insurance to assess the property, Johnette and her sons are stuck in a hotel room.
“She is just worried about getting dinner for the kids that night because they are in a hotel,” said Adams.
Family stressed the fact that Johnette has always lived a humble and quiet life.
She isn’t the kind to seek attention, and has always shown great strength in moments of struggle. Her loved one's continue to hope that the community will offer her a hand-up so that she can get back on her feet.
“They are hoping just for some stability heading into Christmas. They don't have a Christmas tree, or anything to put underneath it. Their pantry will be empty when they finally do get a place to stay,” said Adams. “It's extremely humbling to have to face this and she has done this with so much grace.”
The family said they are grateful to have received many clothing items, but need help to buy food and basic essentials.
Click here for a link to the gofundme page if you would like help the Dodson family.