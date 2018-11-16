Key Witness Gives Emotional Testimony In Norman Murder Case
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma - A witness confronted an accused killer with an emotional testimony in a Cleveland County courtroom.
Joe Alliniece is accused of stomping Brittani Young to death inside her apartment in Norman in April.
Prosecutors called only one witness during the preliminary hearing.
Kelly Nipper, the victim's friend, and two-year-old daughter were held captive when they stumbled upon the crime scene, according to authorities.
Nipper offered vivid details about the scene and Alliniece's behavior after the killing.
"He was sweating, it was so hot in there because of all the energy he put into it," she testified.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn alleges Alliniece had been arguing with the victim.
He allegedly stomped on her head repeatedly and left her lifeless on the floor.
The medical examiner determined Young died of blunt force trauma to the head.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Mashburn said Alliniece has a history of violence and is a threat to society.
The state also indicated the crime was heinous and cruel.
The defense did not dispute the brutality of the crime but Alliniece's attorney, Mitch Solomon, said, "the brutality does not suggest he intended to kill."
Prosecutors disagree.
"We believe the fact that he stomped her on her head shows his clear intent in this case," said Mashburn
A Cleveland County jury will have to decide. The judge ruled there is enough evidence for Alliniece to stand trial on murder, kidnapping, and robbery charges.
He is due back in court on Thursday, December 20.