Tinker AFB Selected To Serve As B-21 Raider Hub Beginning In Mid-2020
OKLAHOMA CITY - Tinker Air Force Base has been selected as the hub to maintain and sustain the B-21 Raider beginning in mid-2020.
The B-21 is a long-range and highly survivable aircraft capable of penetrating air defenses and conducting a range of critical missions. The plane is expected to be delivered in the mid-2020s.
Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson made the announcement Friday afternoon at Tinker Air Force Base.
"With a talented workforce and decades of experience in aircraft maintenance, Tinker Air Force Base is the right place for this critical mission," Wilson said.
The Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base has an air logistics complex with a deep and accomplished history. In selecting Tinker, Air Force leaders acknowledged that the organization has the right knowledge and expertise to support planning for the bomber's depot maintenance, according to a news release.