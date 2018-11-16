5 Canadian County Deputies Back To Work Following Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
The Canadian County Sheriff says five deputies are back at work following the fatal shooting of a suspect near Okarche on October 8.
Major John Bridges, Lieutenants Bryan Dellinger, Jason Glass and Deputies Chris Sonaggera and Chris Contreras were placed on administrative leave pending an OSBI investigation and District Attorney’s assessment following the deadly shooting of Alexander Lindahl, 24.
Lindahl, 24, was fatally shot by deputies after he crashed a stolen pickup, then produced a handgun when he exited the pickup, according to authorities.
Lindahl was pronounced deceased at the scene, on U.S. Highway 81, just north of Okarche, according to officials. Officers said Lindahl led them on a high speed chase, with speeds reaching over 100 mph.
Lindahl had a lengthy criminal record, according to police.
District Attorney Mike Field ruled the use of deadly force justified, according to Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.
“While I’m pleased my deputies were cleared and able to return to work our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the Lindahl family on this tragic loss of life” said West.