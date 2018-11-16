Last week, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced that Acosta's hard pass — the White House access pass granted to some journalists after a rigorous background check process — was being revoked after Acosta had a testy exchange with the president in last week's press conference. The White House initially justified revoking Acosta's access because they said he placed hands on an intern in the televised news conference. But their arguments submitted to court didn't mention that as a reason for revoking the pass.