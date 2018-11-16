Man Arrested In Connection With Body Found In Burned Rogers Co. Trailer
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rogers County deputies arrested a Bixby man late Thursday in connection with a body found inside a burned out trailer. Deputies arrested Kevin Foster for murder and arson and said it stems from an ongoing dispute between the victim and his stepson.
Investigators said the victim's body was found in the burned trailer and appeared to have either stab wounds or bullet wounds. They believe they know who he is but are waiting on the medical examiner to give confirmation.
An affidavit said the fire had been intentionally set. Foster is the victim's stepson and deputies said the two have been involved in a lengthy feud since the victim’s wife died.
Court documents said the feud was centered around the headstone the victim had placed on his late wife's grave. The day of the murder and arson, deputies said the headstone was vandalized and that witnesses spotted Foster nearby.
Witnesses also report seeing his car at the crime scene, but foster denies being in Rogers County on the day of the murder.