Firefighters Respond To Vacant House Fire In NW OKC
Friday, November 16th 2018, 5:49 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Firefighters are responding to a vacant house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.
Officials arrived at the scene near North Pennsylvania Avenue and West Park Place. Firefighters said the initial call to the house fire came from a next-door neighbor around 5:20 a.m.
When crews arrived on scene, they located the fire coming from a window on the east side of the home.
Crews quickly knocked down the fire. After an aggressive search, crews found no occupants inside.
Officials said no one lives in the home, which leads them to believe the fire was started by a vagrant or homeless person.
Firefighters warn people to keep an eye on vacant homes in their neighborhood or contact the homeowner to have the home boarded up.