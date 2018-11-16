OKLAHOMA CITY - It will be cold to start on Friday, but the afternoon will be nice.

The big cold front will usher in much colder and windy conditions on Saturday into Sunday. It will be cool ahead of the front Saturday morning, but blustery and turning much colder behind it during the afternoon and evening.

The wind chill will be a big factor Saturday night into Sunday.

A little light precipitation in the form of drizzle, sleet or flurries will be possible in the AM. Next week looks drier on recent computer data, so it appears a mild and dry Thanksgiving is in the forecast.