Pleasant Friday, Blustery And Cold Temps Return Saturday
OKLAHOMA CITY - It will be cold to start on Friday, but the afternoon will be nice.
FRIDAY TEMPS: Temps will start chilly this morning but warm quickly into the 60s by afternoon. Tomorrow will turn windy and much colder!@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/130B45BUZu— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 16, 2018
The big cold front will usher in much colder and windy conditions on Saturday into Sunday. It will be cool ahead of the front Saturday morning, but blustery and turning much colder behind it during the afternoon and evening.
9 DAY: Nice today ahead of a weekend COLD BLAST! Temps will turn colder Saturday afternoon thru early Monday. Much of next week looks milder. Any chance of precip looks spotty.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/IdLNuEvIqj— Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) November 16, 2018
The wind chill will be a big factor Saturday night into Sunday.
Colder Sat with a chance for drizzle, sleet, flurries. Overnight into Sunday morning very shallow cold air could transition that drizzle to freezing drizzle in the OKC Metro. Totals will be very light, but we still could see patches of black ice on elevated surfaces. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/NAfBxUrYdZ— Lacey Swope (@LaceySwope) November 16, 2018
A little light precipitation in the form of drizzle, sleet or flurries will be possible in the AM. Next week looks drier on recent computer data, so it appears a mild and dry Thanksgiving is in the forecast.