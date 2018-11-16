News
Crews Extinguish House Fire In Midwest City
Friday, November 16th 2018, 3:30 AM CST
Updated:
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Midwest City.
Officials arrived at the scene near northeast 10th Street and Bella Vista around 1 a.m. According to crews on scene, the fire was located at the back of the home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire.
No occupants were inside at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Officials have not determined a cause of the fire. Damage was estimated between $50,000-$60,000.