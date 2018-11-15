OSU Wins 3 National Titles In 3 Days
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State University's excellence in Animal and Food Sciences is well known around the country. This week students pulled off a historic fear, winning a string of National titles.
It's hard enough to win one national championship. These OSU students just won three in three days.
Senior Blake Goss is one of the Pokes who won Oklahoma State it's 19th Livestock Judging National Championship Monday in Louisville, Kentucky.
It runs in his blood.
"It's part of a lifestyle. My Grandpa judged at Oklahoma State in '69, my mom judged in '93 and my uncle judged in '96," said Goss.
On Sunday, Oklahoma's Meat Judging Team won another National Championship at a meat packing plant in Nebraska.
"Meat judging occurs starting at 5 a.m. most days, and to get a college student out of bed continually for an entire year at 5 a.m. is pretty difficult," said OSU Meat Judging Coach Morgan Pfeiffer.
On Saturday, Junior Rachel Scott helped OSU win the National Title for Horse Judging in Oklahoma City.
"It's been amazing. The amount of congratulations through the hallways, and Facebook exploding," said Scott.
Animal and Food Sciences Department Head, Clint Rusk, says this is a special group of kids who've gained knowledge and nationwide contacts that will serve them the rest of their careers.
"At Oklahoma State this is the first time we've won these three National Championships in the same year. And as best we can tell the last time it happened was 1987, Texas A and M won three contests," said Rusk.
Oklahoma State's meat judging team now has 19 National Championships. That's more than any other school.