Chandler Assistant Band Director Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of A Minor
CHANDLER, Oklahoma - New details are developing about an alleged case of sexual abuse involving a Chandler High School Assistant Band Director Thursday evening.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents tell News 9 the abuse was ongoing.
Warren Hitchcock, 40, was arrested at his home Thursday morning, after investigators searched his property.
He faces 15 complaints of child abuse and one count violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
Those involved in the case said that they abuse involves sexual allegations.
Hitchcock is expected to be in court Friday at 1:30 p.m.
“We will be continuing our investigation, going over evidence, and the also if there is anybody else out there who feels that they might be victimized by him, please reach out to the OSBI,’ said Special Agent in Charge Adam Whitney.
News 9 called Chandler schools to ask about Hitchcock’s employment.
The district claims because that information pertains to a "personnel issue," they would not be able to comment. However, they did post the following statement on Facebook:
"Chandler Public School District takes the safety of its students seriously and does everything it can to provide a safe learning experience for our students. Because of this, the District was saddened to learn that one of its teachers was arrested on allegations of misconduct with a minor. The teacher is currently on administrative leave and the District is investigating this matter to determine what steps should be taken. Because this is a confidential personnel matter and because law enforcement is involved, the District will not be able to comment further."
OSBI confirms there is a possibility of future arrests in the case.
Court documents have yet to be filed, but Hitchcock's official charges are expected to be released Friday.
His bond is set at $750,000.