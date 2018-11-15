News
Multiple Crews On Scene Injury Accident In SE OKC
Thursday, November 15th 2018, 7:19 PM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Emergency crews are responding to an injury accident in Southeast Oklahoma City.
According to reports, both OKC fire crews and police are on scene in the 2300 block of SE 15th Street.
TRAFFIC ALERT | SE 15th St. Just East of S. Eastern Ave. | Multiple Fire Apparatus and Ambulances responding to a Motor Vehicle Accident at this location. Please avoid the area if possible. - DM 7:16 p.m.— Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) November 16, 2018
