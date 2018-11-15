Earlsboro Police Investigate Hazing Allegations At Junior High School
EARLSBORO, Oklahoma - An investigation into hazing among children is underway in a small Pottawatomie County town. Earlsboro Police have not made any arrests, but the alleged incident involves junior high school students.
The Earlsboro Junior High boys' athletic program is the focus of this investigation. The school district will not release many details about exactly what was reported, but at this time, administrators do not believe any students have suffered physical harm.
Earlsboro police officers spent their morning gathering statements from students, but left the school without taking anyone into custody.
Superintendent Mark Maloy says all involved are minors.
“We’ve interviewed three or four right now,” he says, “and still in the process of interviewing more.”
Maloy says Wednesday was the first time he heard the allegations, when a parent called to report the hazing.
“In a small school, usually we hear about it,” Maloy says. “That’s probably the most concerning, that nothing was said until yesterday, and usually we find out since it’s a small number of kids.”
Now the superintendent says his team, their school resource officer and police investigators are trying to confirm details.
“We’re trying to track down how long it took place and where it started,” says Maloy.
The police chief tells News 9 he will not release any further details right now, as the students are juveniles. That may change, however, if evidence leads to arrests.
While Maloy says the students involved are athletes, he will not reveal which sport they play. He tells News 9 the district is speaking with coaches and students about the investigation, and he encourages anyone with information who has not spoken up to please come forward.