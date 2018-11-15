Missing Man Search Suspended Due To Hunting Season In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - Wesley Stillsmoking has been missing for over a month now. Crews have been searching for days but there's still no sign of him.
Stillsmoking was last seen on a trail camera in rural Mayes county east of Grand River, and a mile from where his car was found.
That area is private hunting land but the areas around it are open for public rifle hunting starting Saturday.
"Part of the area that I really want assistance from the hunters is on the east side of the river, and that's going to be spring creek boat dock area, and common sense would tell us he didn't swim across that. So if you are hunting anywhere in this area, I'm going to say within a couple mile circumference, I'd like to have some assistance finding any articles that would match a white cowboy hat [or] a tan jacket," said Mayes County Sheriff Mike Reed.
Crews have already searched 300 acres looking for Stillsmoking but the Sheriff doesn't want to send out searchers when hunters from out of town will be in the area.
"Unfortunately at this time, it appears it's more of a recovery effort. We are still going to have some hope with them but we have to treat it as such, as a recovery so I have to look out for the safety of the searchers," said Sheriff Reed.
Sheriff Reed says as soon as rifle season is over, they will be back out, determined to find Stillsmoking.
"Once all the leaves are off we will be able to see better from the air and from the drones. Hopefully, we will be able to locate some part of an article," said Reed.
If you see anything that looks suspicious while hunting, find a way to mark the area and then call the Sheriffs Office.